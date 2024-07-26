Landslide in Kafa kills three, displaces 24 residents

( photo:Kafa Zone Communication Office)

Addis Abeba – A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Decha District, Kafa Zone, on 25 July resulted in three fatalities and displaced 24 residents, according to the Kafa Zone Communication Office.

The office reported that the landslide occurred in Modiyo Gombora Kebele of Decha District. The three deceased were members of the same family, and one person was also injured in the event.

The communication office further stated that the affected families have been relocated to government facilities in the kebele due to the severe risk of further landslides and the vulnerability of many homes in the area.

Various forms of humanitarian assistance have been provided to those who lost their properties, and early warnings have been issued to communities in areas deemed at risk throughout the zone, the office said.

This landslide in Kafa comes just a day after a deadly landslide in Kencho Shacha Gozdi village, Gofa Zone, South Ethiopia Regional State, on Monday that resulted in over 257 fatalities.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that local officials expect the death toll to rise to up to 500 people.

OCHA estimates that over 15,000 people, including 1,320 children under 5 and 5,293 pregnant and lactating women, are at high risk and need immediate evacuation. The federal government is finalizing an evacuation plan in collaboration with regional and zonal authorities.AS