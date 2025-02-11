Lidetu Ayalew says barred from returning to Ethiopia, plans to travel via another airline

Lidetu Ayalew

Addis Abeba– Lidetu Ayalew, an Ethiopian politician residing in the United States, says he was “prevented from entering my country” after being denied boarding on an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Addis Abeba. Speaking to the BBC, he claimed the Ethiopian Embassy in the U.S. was behind the travel restriction.

Lidetu, who has been in the U.S. for more than two years for medical treatment, had announced his return plan last month and purchased a ticket for February 10, 2025. However, he reported that upon arriving at Atlanta International Airport, he was unable to board.

“The ticket is confirmed. My passport is valid for the next 11 months,” he told the BBC. However, he stated that when he tried to check in, he was informed he “couldn’t travel unless special permission” was obtained after speaking with “the Ethiopian Embassy in America.”

“When they tried to issue my boarding pass, the system refused,” he said. After asking for clarification, he said he was told, “When you’re banned, we can’t do anything.” He added that the airline manager explained he “needed to apply to the Ethiopian Embassy” for the ban to be lifted.

Lidetu, who was previously imprisoned in Ethiopia in connection with protests following the assassination of singer Hachalu Hundessa, had been in the U.S. for medical treatment. He had stated last month that he had completed the treatment and wanted to return to “make peaceful political contributions” and “accept whatever comes.”

His name was included in an April 2023 statement by Ethiopia’s Joint Security and Intelligence Task Force, which accused him and others of “working to overthrow the constitutional order by force and operating within terrorist groups.” The statement also said measures would be taken against their assets.

Following the travel restriction, he said he attempted to contact the Ethiopian Embassy but was unsuccessful. “I have no way to connect with the Embassy,” he said, explaining that when he called, he was told to “visit our website for various services” but could not reach an official. “I called the Ambassador’s secretary’s phone too, but there was no answer.”

Lidetu questioned why he was prevented from returning. “Am I not someone wanted for terrorism?” he asked, referring to previous government statements. “The government was boasting that they would find us through Interpol and bring us back,” he said, adding, “When I say I will go to Ethiopia of my own free will, they should have accepted it rather than prevent me.”

Despite the ban, he said he planned to travel via another airline. “When I reach Addis Abeba, I’ll see what happens. There is no law that can prevent me from entering my country,” he told the BBC. AS