Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede, deputy president of Tigray’s interim administration and head of the cabinet secretariat for peace and security (Photo: Dimtsi Weyane)

Addis Abeba – Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede, deputy president of Tigray’s interim administration and head of the cabinet secretariat for peace and security, has reassured the public that concerted efforts are being undertaken to prevent political disagreements from escalating into security threats within the Tigray region.

In a briefing to regional media today, Lieutenant General Tadesse reaffirmed the region’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that “only indigenous Tigrayans participate in local political affairs,” categorically rejecting external interference.

He emphasized that recent political and other forums held in Mekelle, the regional capital, have transpired peacefully, underscoring Tigray’s commitment to maintaining a secure environment.

“We are steadfastly dedicated to resolving political differences through constructive dialogue and transforming them into avenues for progress,” Lieutenant General Tadesse declared, urging leaders to approach disagreements with “an open-minded perspective and pursue political solutions.”

The deputy president underscored the imperative of maintaining the security forces’ independence in safeguarding the safety and well-being of the populace.

He further advocated for a symbiotic relationship between security forces and political operations, ensuring that each sector enhances the efficacy of the other.

He acknowledged the formidable challenges confronting the people of Tigray and expressed the region’s resolute determination to avert any further complications.

While acknowledging that there are certain non-negotiable “red lines,” the deputy president underscored the imperative of resolving issues through peaceful means, expressing confidence in the collaborative efforts of all active forces within Tigray to maintain stability.

Lieutenant General Tadesse also addressed the matter of returning internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their respective villages.

He attributed the challenges encountered in this process to coordination difficulties among security forces and the diversion of defense forces’ attention to monitoring the situation.

The head of the cabinet secretariat for peace and security urged the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) to fulfill its responsibilities to facilitate the safe return of residents and their free participation in governance decisions.

His remarks followed closely on the heels of a directive issued by Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray Interim Administration, mandating that zonal and district administration units secure prior authorization from his office before convening any meetings.

In a formal communication addressed to all zonal and district administrations, President Getachew underscored the critical importance of centralized decision-making.

He emphasized the urgent necessity to address the region’s pressing challenges and categorically prohibited any meetings without his prior authorization.

Tigray’s political landscape is facing uncertainties following ongoing schism within the TPLF that pitied party stalwart and TPLF Chairman Debrtesion Gebremichael with Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray Interim Administration who was suspended from party membership by a recent Congress organized by Debretison.

The suspension of Getachew and other key figures from the party’s executive committee, who also boycotted the Congress, raised questions about the potential impact on their roles within the interim regional administration and growing concerns that it may draw Tigrayan forces into the schism. AS