Addis Abeba– The Ethiopian Human Rights Defenders Center (EHRDC) has reported that several leaders of civil society organizations (CSOs) in Ethiopia have fled the country due to “intensified intimidation and threats,” describing the situation as indicative of “a deteriorating civic space in Ethiopia.”

In a statement released on 26 November 2024, the local rights group alleged that these leaders had faced “sustained harassment, surveillance, and intimidation” by authorities, forcing them to leave the country to ensure their safety. It noted, “The hostile environment has driven civic leaders out of the country, highlighting signs of an impending collapse of civic space.”

EHRDC revealed that individuals such as Atnafu Birhane, former program director at the Center for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD); Eden Fisseha, former director of the Association for Human Rights in Ethiopia (AHRE); and Dan Yirga, former director of the Ethiopian Human Rights Council (EHRCO), were among those who have left Ethiopia due to alleged harassment.

This statement comes in the wake of the Ethiopian Authority for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) suspending three human rights organizations—AHRE, CARD, and the Ethiopian Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR)—on allegations of “lack of political neutrality” and “engaging against the national interest.”

In a statement released on November 26, 2024, Amnesty International condemned the suspensions, describing them as part of “a growing crackdown on civic space.” The organization criticized the allegations as “vague” and “unsubstantiated.”

Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, stated, “We condemn the suspension of AHRE, CARD, and LHR based on vague and unsubstantiated allegations. Such accusations have long been used by Ethiopian authorities as tools to suppress civil society organizations.”

Chagutah called for the immediate reversal of the suspensions, emphasizing that they “violate the human rights to association and freedom of expression.” He further noted that the suspensions come amid escalating conflict and reported human rights violations in several regions, including Amhara, Oromia, and Tigray.

“Amid reports of escalating conflict, mass arbitrary detentions, and forced evictions, the role of civil society and media is more critical in Ethiopia than ever,” Chagutah added.

CARD had previously contested the allegations by ACSO, stating that the authority did not follow “requisite legal procedures,” including providing prior notification or conducting a “transparent investigation.”

Amnesty International also called on international bodies to take action. “The UN Human Rights Council must urgently revisit its approach to Ethiopia,” Chagutah urged, advocating for the establishment of a mechanism to investigate, document, and preserve evidence of human rights violations in conflict-affected regions such as Amhara, Oromia, and Tigray.

Additionally, Amnesty appealed to Ethiopia’s international partners to abandon what it described as a “policy of no policy” following the expiration of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia’s mandate. Chagutah emphasized, “The international community must act decisively. Development partners must prioritize human rights in their engagements with the Ethiopian government.” AS