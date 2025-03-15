Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede, Vice President of the Tigray Interim Administration

Addis Abeba– Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede, Vice President of the Tigray Interim Administration, has dismissed concerns over a potential conflict in Tigray, stating that “there is no reason for conflict” either with “the Federal Government or any other body.” He added that security concerns “should not be a source of worry” despite growing tensions within the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

In a press briefing held in Mekelle on March 14, Tadesse, who also heads the region’s peace and security cabinet, said, “The Federal Government will not attempt to resolve the region’s challenges through force,” adding that “there will be no conflict imposed on us from outside under this pretext.”

“There will be no internal conflict or war in any form; the issue of internal conflict is closed,” he said, further emphasizing that fears of conflict—whether internal or externally influenced—are “unfounded and should not be a concern.”

His remarks come amid an escalating rift within TPLF, which intensified following the suspension of three senior military commanders by the interim administration. The administration accused them of engaging in activities that “contradict government decisions” and pose a risk of “dragging the region into internal conflict.” However, the Tigray Peace and Security Bureau rejected the suspensions, stating that they “violate institutional procedures and legal frameworks.”

In response to the crisis, the interim administration requested “necessary assistance” from the federal government. However, TPLF rejected the move, warning that “direct and indirect calls for third-party intervention” posed a “serious threat” to the Pretoria Peace Agreement.

On Thursday, residents reported that a faction within TPLF had taken control of Mekelle FM 104.4 and the city’s mayor’s office.

Addressing recent developments, Tadesse insisted that they “have nothing to do with military action” and that “there is no plan to bring military force to power.” He stated, “This is something that will absolutely not happen.”He emphasized that “any form of conflict undermines political solutions,” arguing that “since the problem is political, only a political solution is necessary.” He called for conditions that “quickly lead to stability,” acknowledging that “political challenges have brought us to this point.”

Tadesse also admitted that efforts to resolve internal disputes within TPLF “have not been successful,” identifying “rejection, obstruction, and the unwillingness of one side to compromise” as key obstacles to a resolution.

He noted that internal divisions have weakened Tigray’s negotiating position and said that “strengthening the interim administration will be prioritized.” He further stated that the crisis has delayed efforts to ensure Tigray benefits from the Pretoria Agreement, adding that “once the political crisis is resolved, the focus will shift to ensuring the safe return of displaced citizens to their homes.”

Western embassies and EU member states have previously warned that “there must be no return to violence,” while also affirming their commitment to the 2022 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement. In a joint statement, they urged all parties to “de-escalate and engage in urgent dialogue,” emphasizing that safeguarding the agreement is critical for stability. AS