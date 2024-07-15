(Photo: Mecha Tulema Self-Help Association)

Addis Abeba – The Mecha and Tulema Self-Help Association celebrated its 60th anniversary yesterday in Addis Abeba at the Oromo Cultural Center, featuring presentations from association members and leaders.

President Diribi Damuse spoke to Addis Standard, stating, “The association was founded in 1964 as a self-help club committed to enhancing Oromo identity and developing essential infrastructure such as schools, healthcare facilities, roads, and water supplies for the Oromo community.”

Diribi elaborated, “Since its inception, the Mecha and Tulema Self-Help Association has focused on humanitarian efforts, contributing significantly to education, healthcare, cultural preservation, and infrastructure development.”

He highlighted the association’s ongoing support for internally displaced individuals from Western Oromia and those affected by drought in Borena and Guji. “We provide assistance to university students and Abba Gada leaders in times of need, offering food, clothing, and oil to those displaced from their homes,” Diribi added.

Acknowledging the association’s challenges, Diribi noted, “Several of our leaders, including Tadesse Birru, Mamo Mezemir, and Alemu Kitessa, were imprisoned and executed for their humanitarian activities in Oromia under various Ethiopian regimes.

He mentioned the persecution of leaders such as Mamo Mezemir, General Dawit Abdi, Hayilamariyam Gemeda, Tadessa Birru in Gelamso, Hararge, Seyifu Tasema in Gamo Gofa, and Colonel Alamu Kitessa in Gondar.

The association faced bans during the imperial and Derg regimes, and again in 2011 under the EPRDF regime. “Accused of threatening Ethiopia’s unity—an unfounded claim,” Diribi stated.

He continued, “Despite bureaucratic challenges, the association regained legal status in 2019” and emphasized, “Historically, Mecha Tulema has united members from diverse backgrounds, including military, students, intellectuals, and grassroots, including non-Oromo members from Wolayita, Sidama, and other ethnic groups.” AS