Mekelle immigration office fully resumes operations, launches online passport services

( photo: FDRE Immigration and Citizenship Services)

Addis Abeba – The Immigration and Citizenship Service office in Mekelle has fully resumed operations, including the launch of online passport services, after a three-year closure due to the Tigray war.

The office initially restarted provisional services, such as passport renewals and replacements, on 18 June, 2024, following the suspension of all operations in November 2020 after the outbreak of the war.

Mitiku Takele, coordinator of the Mekelle branch office, told state media that the office is now providing online-assisted services for new passport applications and renewals. He reported that residents across the region can apply online by meeting the required criteria.

However, he noted that those applying for new passports must still visit the office in person to submit supporting documents, such as a letter from the local administration and a birth certificate.

Mitiku stated that office staff are prepared to efficiently assist customers in completing their online-initiated applications when they come in.

The online services have been welcomed by residents who previously had to travel to Addis Abeba for passport-related matters. AS