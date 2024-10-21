(Photo: Amhara Media Corporation)

Addis Abeba – The Metema-Gallabat border crossing between Ethiopia and Sudan reopened today, 21 October, 2024, following a closure that began in early September due to security concerns, according to Amhara Media Corporation.

The closure took effect on 02 September, after the Fano militia seized control of the Ethiopian town of Metema, prompting authorities in Sudan’s Al-Qadarif state to close the Gallabat side of the border.

Amhara Media Corporation reported that the reopening was the result of “weeks of discussions” between Ethiopian and Sudanese officials, with cooperation from local communities. It also confirmed the establishment of “a joint temporary security force” aimed at ensuring stability and facilitating the resumption of trade and cross-border movement.

Residents of Metema Yohannes present at the reopening expressed support for the stabilization efforts. According to Amhara Media Corporation, local residents stated, “We will stand with the government to resist any forces that attempt to disrupt our good relationship with the Sudanese people.”

Thousands of Sudanese nationals have already crossed into Ethiopia through Gallabat since the Sudan conflict broke out in April last year between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Metema-Gallabat border crossing between the two countries faces frequent closures due to localized tensions in the area. In July 2022, the border was reopened after a month-long closure following tensions between the two countries shortly after Sudan accused Ethiopia’s forces of capturing and executing seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian. The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Ethiopian Government regretted the deaths but said it was caused “as a result of a skirmish between the Sudanese army and a local militia.”

The border was reopened after tensions cooled off following Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed meeting with the Sudanese leader Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on the sidelines IGAD heads of state and government extraordinary summit on 05 July in Nairobi, Kenya, and discussed the issue. AS