DailyScoop

Ministry lifts cement price, distribution controls; shifts to digital payments

November 8, 2024
1 minute read
ዲስትሪቡቲኦን 11
(Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – Kasahun Gofe, Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, announced that the Ministry’s previous arrangement for cement trade will be discontinued as of today, November 8, 2024.

He explained that cement producers are now authorized to choose their own distributors and retailers to offer products to consumers at reasonable prices.

Kasahun shared this government decision during a meeting held earlier today with cement producers, aimed at balancing supply and demand in the market.

Since 2022, cement factories have been required by the Ministry to sell their products at fixed prices to designated wholesalers in an effort to stabilize soaring cement costs.

Kasahun also indicated that the entire trading system will transition to a digital payment system, eliminating cash transactions entirely.

According to the Minister, producers will be required to submit performance reports to the Ministry, with administrative action to be taken against any cement producer that fails to comply.

In Ethiopia, the annual cement supply has fallen short of the 7 million tons mark, while national demand remains at 20 million tons per year. AS

Tags
November 8, 2024
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

FB IMG 1730807590302

Parliament approves $738.2 million loan to South Sudan for cross-border highway

November 5, 2024
IMG 20241029 205544 138

Pfizer delivers one-billionth Pneumococcal vaccine dose to Ethiopia

October 29, 2024

Mekelle immigration office fully resumes operations, launches online passport services

August 20, 2024

Amhara region reports 37 malaria deaths, over 60,000 new cases in one week amid security concerns

October 24, 2024
Back to top button