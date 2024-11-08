Ministry lifts cement price, distribution controls; shifts to digital payments

(Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – Kasahun Gofe, Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, announced that the Ministry’s previous arrangement for cement trade will be discontinued as of today, November 8, 2024.

He explained that cement producers are now authorized to choose their own distributors and retailers to offer products to consumers at reasonable prices.

Kasahun shared this government decision during a meeting held earlier today with cement producers, aimed at balancing supply and demand in the market.

Since 2022, cement factories have been required by the Ministry to sell their products at fixed prices to designated wholesalers in an effort to stabilize soaring cement costs.

Kasahun also indicated that the entire trading system will transition to a digital payment system, eliminating cash transactions entirely.

According to the Minister, producers will be required to submit performance reports to the Ministry, with administrative action to be taken against any cement producer that fails to comply.

In Ethiopia, the annual cement supply has fallen short of the 7 million tons mark, while national demand remains at 20 million tons per year. AS