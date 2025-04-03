Abe Dongoro district, located in Horo Guduru Wallaga zone of Oromia region

Addis Abeba– More than 20 people were killed in an attack in Oromia region’s Horo Guduru Wollega zone, Abe Dongoro district, in a kebele called Tullu Moti, according to officials and residents. The attack, which took place on March 28, was followed by the abduction of three people.

A resident of the district, who asked not to be named due to security concerns, told Addis Standard that “more than 20 people lost their lives” in the attack, while many others were injured. “The attackers came last Friday and opened fire on the local militia responsible for security in the kebele,” the resident said. “When gunfire broke out, people tried to flee, but as they ran through their homes or nearby areas, they were shot.”

The resident added that the violence went beyond clashes between the armed group and government forces, directly targeting civilians. “At least 20 people were killed in a horrific manner,” he said, also reporting that several others were wounded, and three people were “taken to an unknown location.”

Another resident, a relative of one of the victims, said the attack left them in shock. “We still don’t fully understand what happened,” he said. “My family member was simply walking on the road when he was shot. It is heartbreaking. I wouldn’t wish this even on my worst enemy.”

Abe Dongoro district Deputy Administrator Ayana Waqe confirmed that at least 20 people were killed in the attack and attributed the violence to “Fano extremist militants.” However, he stressed that the attack should not be generalized as an act by all Amhara residents. “It was not the Amhara community,” he said. “These were armed individuals who had been hiding in rivers and forests, attacking, killing, and looting with the support of Fano militants from Amhara region.”

Ayana also stated that the Amhara community in Abe Dongoro had coexisted peacefully with Oromo residents. “It is wrong to assume that all of them are guilty,” he said. He explained that the armed group usually fled and hid when Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) were operating in the area, but after ENDF withdrew and security duties were transferred to Oromia Special Forces and local militia, “they reappeared, surrounded the area, and opened fire.”

The official further claimed that violence in the district has been ongoing, with additional killings beyond last week’s attack. He stated that the government had been “taking strong measures” against armed groups in the region, but after the withdrawal of ENDF, attacks increased. “Because of the strong measures the government had been taking, acts of looting, house burning, and killings had declined,” he said. “But ever since the Defense Forces left, the number of killings has been rising daily.”

He also emphasized that violence, looting, and destruction of property have “become commonplace” in the district. “The impact on the people here is severe,” he said, calling on all responsible bodies to intervene.

Horo Guduru Wollega Zone, in addition to the ongoing conflict involving the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), has also seen clashes with Fano militias, resulting in civilian casualties and destruction of property.

An in-depth analysis published by Addis Standard in October 2023 detailed how the security situation has worsened in districts bordering the Amhara region, particularly in Abe Dongoro, Jarte Jardega, and Amuru districts of Horo Guduru Wollega zone, along with parts of East Wollega and North Shoa zones.

Addis Standard previously reported that at least 15 people lost their lives in an armed attack in Abe Dongoro district of Horo Guduru Wollega.

Residents of Horo Guduru Wollega zone have also faced forced conscription under “Gachana Sirna,” a regional militia recruitment system that reportedly required farmers to undergo militia training to access agricultural supplies. AS