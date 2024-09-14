A high-level meeting convened by the National Committee, established to address the conflict between Somali and Afar, was held on 13 September, 2024, to assess the initial phase of its operations. The gathering was attended by Temesgen Tiruneh, Deputy Prime Minister (right), Binalf Andualem, Minister of Peace, the presidents of both regions, and representatives from federal and regional security agencies (Photo: EBC)

Addis Abeba – The National Committee, formed to resolve the conflict between Somali and Afar, has announced the “cessation of hostilities” between the two regions.

This announcement was made on 13 September, 2024, during a meeting organized by the National Committee to evaluate the first phase of its operation.

The meeting was attended by Temesgen Tiruneh, Deputy Prime Minister, Binalf Andualem, Minister of Peace, the presidents of both regions, and federal and regional security officials.

In a statement sent to state media, the National Committee declared that “the first phase of its operation was successful,” allowing preparations to begin for the second phase.

The statement highlighted the key objectives of the first phase, which were to halt the conflict, prevent further loss of life, restore peace in the affected areas, and ensure these areas remain under the control of federal police and military forces.

“This approach aimed to establish a secure environment for those impacted by the conflict,” the statement added.

This declaration comes nearly two months after Awel Arba, president of the Afar region, and Mustefe Mohammed, president of the Somali region, announced an agreement to resolve conflicts in key border areas through peaceful dialogue.

At that time, the leaders of both regions stated their commitment to “jointly identifying the root causes of the conflicts and developing collaborative solutions.”

The conflict between the Somali and Afar regions, driven by border disputes, has resulted in numerous fatalities, widespread displacement, and extensive property damage.

In mid-June 2024, Addis Standard reported that a conflict erupted in the border areas between the Afar and Somali regions, leading to multiple deaths, the displacement of dozens, and several kidnappings.

Another news report from April 2024 also detailed clashes between militias from the Afar and Somali regions, particularly in the Gabi Rasu Zone of Afar and the Sitti Zone of the Somali region, resulting in casualties and injuries on both sides.

In a statement issued in June 2024, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) voiced deep concern over continued armed clashes, civilian casualties, and displacement in the border areas between the Afar and Somali regions.

In its latest statement, the National Committee, comprising security bodies from both regions and the federal government, emphasized its commitment to “bringing a sustainable resolution” and ending the border disputes and conflicts that have been occurring frequently between the two regions.

“The full implementation of the objectives outlined by the National Committee has been largely successful, including the cessation of conflict, prevention of civilian casualties, and the deployment of federal security forces in peaceful areas,” Binalf Andualem, Minister of Peace, noted during the meeting held yesterday. “This has allowed the local population to experience a return to normalcy and hope for a more peaceful future.”

While acknowledging the remaining challenges, the National Committee underscored the importance of “maintaining the existing peace” through dialogue and cooperation.

It also called for swift action to “resolve any remaining disputes,” stressing the need for continued collaboration between regional and federal authorities.

The agreement between the two regions to resolve conflicts in key border areas through peaceful dialogue and the subsequent efforts by the National Committee follow previous attempts of reconciliation.

This includes a ceasefire agreement reached in April 2024 under the leadership of the Islamic Affairs Supreme Council. AS