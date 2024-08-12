National Rehabilitation Commission takes over first demobilization center from Tigray interim admin

(Photo: National Rehabilitation Commission)

Addis Abeba – The National Rehabilitation Commission (NRC) has announced that it has received the first of three centers designated for the demobilization and reintegration of former Tigray combatants from the region’s interim administration.

The Commission reported that the handover ceremony took place on 10 August 2024, with the commission taking charge of “Center 1” in Edaga Hamus town.

During the transfer, Commissioner Temesgen Tilahun of the National Rehabilitation Commission stated, “We have received these rehabilitation centers to enable the identification, registration, and provision of psychosocial and civic training to former combatants before their reintegration into society.”

Temesgen noted that this transfer marks a significant step in implementing the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration process for former fighters. He indicated that the official inauguration and commencement of the program would occur in the near future.

Gebre Gebretsadikan, representing the Tigray Interim Administration, confirmed the administration’s commitment to supporting the commission’s efforts to reintegrate ex-combatants into society in accordance with the Pretoria Agreement.

The handover is part of a broader initiative by the National Rehabilitation Commission, established in November 2022, to address the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) of ex-fighters across the country. The Commission’s mandate includes the disarmament and reorganization of 371,971 former fighters nationwide. AS