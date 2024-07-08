Economy

NBE reports inflation rate drop to 19.9% in June 2024

July 8, 2024
Addis Abeba – The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) has reported that the country’s inflation rate has decreased to 19.9% in June 2024, down from 29.3% in the same period last year. According to the NBE, this represents a 9.4 percentage point reduction year-on-year.

The NBE, citing data from the Central Statistics Agency of Ethiopia, reports a decrease in both food and non-food inflation. Non-food inflation fell from 31.4% to 15.3%, while food inflation reduced from 28.0% to 22.7%. The NBE also reported a month-on-month inflation rate of 0.9% for June 2024, which it interprets as indicating price level stabilization over the past quarter.

NBE attributes the inflation decline to monetary policy measures and supply-side initiatives implemented during the past year. The bank states that the current rate is in line with inflation targets set in its previous year’s strategy plan. AS

July 8, 2024
