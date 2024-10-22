Melatework Hailu, Chairperson of the National Electoral Board (Photo: NEBE)

Addis Abeba -The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has announced the suspension of eleven political parties, citing non-compliance with audits, financial support for female members, and general assembly procedures.

In a letter dated 22 October, 2024, to the Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council, NEBE indicated that the suspended organizations include the Gedeo People’s Democratic Organization, Harari Democratic Organization, Geda System for Oromo Liberation Party (Geda Liberation), Wolayta Peoples’ Liberation Movement, and Gambella National Democratic Movement (GNDM), among others.

The board’s ruling states that the suspended parties will be prohibited from engaging in any legal activities until further notice.

NEBE further clarified that, until the suspension is reviewed or lifted, the affected parties will be barred from participating in any assemblies organized by the Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council. They will also be ineligible for nomination, election, or service in any committee roles.

The election board urged the council to take “all necessary measures” to ensure compliance with the suspension, preventing the parties from partaking in any council operations or political activities.

In addition to the suspensions, NEBE announced an increase in fees for political parties seeking temporary and full recognition. The fee for temporary recognition has risen from 100 birr to 15,000 birr, while the fee for full recognition increased from 200 birr to 30,000 birr, effective October 21, 2024.

The board also stated that parties submitting amended foundational documents during assemblies, which previously paid 30 birr, will now pay 5,000 birr. These adjustments are in line with the board’s authority to revise fees related to registration and document amendments. AS