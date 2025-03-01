(Photo: World Health Organization)

Addis Abeba– A cholera outbreak in Qwara district, located in the West Gondar Zone of Ethiopia’s Amhara region, has claimed five lives in the past two months. According to the International Medical Corps, 270 new cases were recorded in the district between 03 January and 18 February, 2025.

In its latest situation update, the International Medical Corps emphasized that Qwara district has experienced recurrent cholera outbreaks, with the first recorded case reported on 15 July, 2023, at the Bermil St. George Holy Water site. The organization noted that these outbreaks have affected 60 woredas across 16 zones, resulting in a total of 4,983 cases and 90 fatalities.

The organization further disclosed that a new outbreak emerged at the Bermil St. George Holy Water site on 03 January, 2025, leading to 181 cases being recorded at the Bermil cholera treatment center by the first week of January 2025. The Bermil St. George Holy Water site in Quara district attracts pilgrims from across the region and beyond.

“Since 12 February, International Medical Corps has been collaborating with zonal health offices and local authorities to combat cholera in Qwara woreda by providing health and WASH interventions at two cholera treatment centers (CTCs): the Bermil CTC and Geligu CTC,” the organization stated.

Belay Bezabih, Director General of the Amhara Public Health Institute, also confirmed the resurgence of the cholera outbreak at the Bermil St. George Holy Water site located in Qwara district since 03 January. Speaking at a consultative forum held in Bahir Dar on 27 February, 2025, Belay emphasized the “significant concern” arising from the outbreak, recalling that the epidemic had previously claimed over 50 lives within the district and, within a five-month period, 90 lives across 58 districts in the region.

“The lack of adequate sanitation facilities and clean drinking water supply in burial sites and temporary shelters, combined with the influx of many people from different areas into the region, could further exacerbate the spread of the disease,” he warned. “Given the alarming situation, there is an urgent need to implement effective preventive measures.”

Last week, Addis Standard reported that a cholera outbreak in the Gambella region has claimed at least 14 lives. The outbreak, initially identified in four districts of Nuer Zone, has led to over 200 reported cases. Regional health officials have indicated that the outbreak is spreading to additional areas. AS