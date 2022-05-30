News: Addis Abeba city administration inaugurates dialysis center in public hospital

Addis Abeba – A Dialysis Center in Menelik II Referral Hospital was inaugurated today. The center was built in collaboration with the Addis Abeba City Administration and the US-based AB Medical Center. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.), and the Mayor of Addis Abeba, Adanech Abebe.

It is stated that the establishment of the dialysis center is a part of the city administration’s plans to build more state-of-the-art health facilities to make Addis Abeba a medical tourism hub in the region and enhance access to affordable health care services for the residents.

According to the mayor’s office, the center is expected to increase dialysis service in public hospitals by five folds, treating 90 patients per day.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Abiy said, “Expanding healthcare services was one of the missions of the restructuring of the city administration,” and expressed optimism about such undertakings.

The mayor on her part recalled that the city administration had been providing dialysis services free of charge for those who can’t afford them for the last two years. She also added that the city administration has granted 24 million ETB in subsidies.

She further stated that the administration is building three hospitals in the capital and that it has given 24 sites to the private sector. AS