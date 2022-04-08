News Alert: Desert Locust invades over 400 hectares of land in Borana zone, Oromia region

Addis Abeba – Locust invades over 400 hectares of land in Taltaallee woreda of the Borana zone, Oromia region, the regional communication bureau said. The swarm covered five kebeles; Makkanniisa, Gandhiile, El-kunee, Wandoo Digre in the woreda, the regional government stated.

The statement quoted the director of monitoring and evaluation of the woreda’s farm and environmental protection bureau, Yohaned Engida as saying that the locust invasion threatens the planned harvest and the existing vegetation.

The head of the woreda’s farm and environmental protection bureau, Birhane Amare on his part stated that the bureau has so far sprayed insecticide on only 30 hectares out of the 400 hectares covered by the desert locust. He added that crop- dusting planes are not currently available and that the task is being carried out by the use of cars. He underlined that this will not suffice to mitigate the invasion.

Birhanu urged that immediate action is needed ahead of harvesting. AS

