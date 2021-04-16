EU Foreign Affairs Ministers during a discussion on EU Global Strategy. Picture: EU/Archive 2019

Addis Abeba, April 16/2021– The European Union Foreign Affairs ministers will have a discussion on the situation in Ethiopia and the regional tensions on Monday April 19, the block said. The informal video conference will be chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, JosepBorrell.

The Foreign Ministers will “discuss the next steps of the EU policy in support to peace and the urgent alleviation of the humanitarian situation in Tigray, and reflect on a strategy toward Ethiopia that goes beyond the crisis in Tigray, notably in view of the upcoming elections,” according to a statement released by the EU.

The Foreign Ministers will also “reflect on a strategy toward Ethiopia that goes beyond the crisis in Tigray, notably in view of the upcoming elections”

The Foreign Ministers will be informed about the outcome of the visit of the Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, who had been mandated by the High Representative to go back to the region to reiterate the EU’s requests set out in the March Council conclusions, and assess the progress made so far. From 4 to 9 April minister Haavisto visited Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, before going to Addis to meet with Ethiopian and African Union authorities, and to Tigray.

“Ministers will be invited in particular to reflect on how to effectively pressure Ethiopian authorities to implement essential measures to improve the situation in Tigray (humanitarian access, independent investigations on human rights abuses, monitored and verified ceasefire, withdrawal of Eritrean troops), and what should be the EU’s next steps to ensure a unified and coherent strategic approach to Ethiopia and the region,” the statement further said. AS