

Addis Abeba, April 21/2021 – The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said in a statement that armed men are in control of almost all parts of Sedal Wereda, in Kamashi zone of Benishangul Gumuz regional state, where around 25, 000 people are estimated to reside.

The Commission said the armed group has killed civilians including local civil servants, zonal administration officials and residents and has destroyed both private and government properties. The EHRC has expressed concern for the safety of civilians who fled the area fearing for the lives and said it was in discussion with relevant federal and local authorities.

Quoting local residents, the Commission said the situation is out of the control of local security and no additional security reinforcement has arrived as of the publishing of the report.

#Ethiopia: 4 senior officials of #Kamashi zone, Bensgabul-Gumz region,were killed on Wed. by armed men near W.#Wellega zone #Gimbi area. They were returning after attending a joint security meeting in #Assosa with officials from #Oromia, Seifedin Harun,region's police chief, said pic.twitter.com/Xeh9OgWS6m — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) September 28, 2018

Kamashi zone is where the killing of four of its senior officials in September 2018 ignited one of the deadliest violence which killed hundreds and displaced thousands from the region and nearby West Wollaga zone of Oromia regional state.