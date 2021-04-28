By Addis Standard staff



Addis Abeba, April 28, 2021 – Local authorities in Amhara Regional State, Wag Hemra zone, said an early morning military attack on April 25 in Abergele Woreda of the zone casued civilian casualties and property damage in the town of Niraq. The Zonal communication office blamed the attack on “remnants of the junta.”

The report from the Wag Hemra zone, local authorities came a day after military forces from Tigray said that armed forces launched a military offensive inside Amhara regional state. Quoting the spokesperson Gebre G/Tsadikan, the report said the attack was aimed at members of the Amhara Special Forces. The report also claimed the “lightning attack” by the armed forces “obliterated the region’s Special Forces who committed high level of atrocities against the people of Tigray and who were stationed in Niraq town ”

“according to the woreda’s head of Peace and Security Bureau, Azezew Adane, Amhara Special forces fended off the attack but civilians were killed property were damaged.”

But according to the woreda’s head of Peace and Security Bureau, Azezew Adane, Amhara Special forces fended off the attack but civilians were killed property were damaged. He assured that Nirak town has regained relative peace and urged the community to stay vigilant.

Similarly, the head of Amhara Militia Office in Abergele woreda told Deutsche Welle that eleven civilians have lost their lives in the attack, and added that both government security forces and the armed forced suffered losses. Residents of the woreda who spoke to DW Amharic described the loss of lives and property destruction and recalled a similar attack in Tsagebji Woreda, Tsata town, which they blamed on “negligence” from local authorites. AS





