Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Armed group ‘Agew Shengo’ rejects peace efforts by Amhara regional gov’t, demands formal political negotiation

Ethiopia, Amhara Regional State, News, Politics, Armed conflict in Amhara and Afar state
By
0 Comments
0
2 Views
Baye Bare, Agew Democratic Movement, foreign relations head (Picture: VOA)

Addis Abeba – Armed group operating in the Waghemra Zone of the Amhara Region, Agew Democratic Movement (ADM) commonly referred to as ‘Agew Shengo’ has rejected the regional government’s efforts to resolve ongoing hostilities through peaceful means.

The group said the problems that led its members to pick up arms can only be resolved by serious political negotiation, not informal mediation efforts by elders and religious leaders.

On 03 April, Desaleng Tasew, head of the Amhara region peace and security bureau told VOA that the regional gov’t has made attempts by sending elders and senior leaders to resolve hostilities with the group in a peaceful manner.

Baye Bare, foreign relations head of the group told Addis Standard that leaders of the group had “met with gov’t security forces, regional and zonal leaders but their interest seems mediation by local elders not negotiation, and we need to negotiate”.

“It is crucial for us and our people to have formal political negotiation that ends with documents and signatures, which will bring lasting peace that  helps  us achieve our goals,” he added.

Alamirew Yerdaw, president of opposition party Agew National Council, also noted that the call by the Amhara regional government to resolve hostilities with Agew armed group doesn’t seem to be genuine attempt to bring peace.

He said the regional gov’t made similar calls for another armed group operating in the region Kemant Democratic Party (KDP) and the Kemant Committee, and later arrested over one thousand members of the movements, adding that the regional gov’t must come up with a reliable approach for formal political negotiation.

On 16 March the UN Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that despite peace talks that were held between the Amhara regional government and the ‘Agew Shengo‘ militant group, parts of Waghemra zone have remained outside government control and as a result, the zone has remained one of the most inaccessible areas for humanitarian access. AS

Post Tags
Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Somalia, Africa
0 Comments

Politics, Ethiopia, Addis Abeba, Horn of Africa, Amhara Regional State, News, Security, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Gambella Regional State, Ethiopia, Human Rights, News, Op/Ed
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Tigray regional state, Eritrea, Humanitarian Crisis in Tigray, Politics, U.S
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.