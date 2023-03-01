Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Benishangul Gumuz, Blue Nile States hold peace and security conference in Ad-Damazin city

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Diplomacy, Sudan, Politics, Africa
By
0 Comments
0
21 Views
President of Benishangul Gumuz region Ashadli Hassan and his delegation arrived in Ad-Damazin yesterday. Photo: Benishangul Gumuz communication bureau

Addis Abeba – A peace and development conference between senior officials of Ethiopia’s Benishangul Gumuz region and Sudan’s Blue Nile state has started today in Ad-Damazin city, the capital city of Sudan’s Blue Nile state.

The conference is being attended by high level officials including the Presidents of Benishangul Gumuz region Ashadli Hassan and of the Blue Nile state, General Muhammad Al-Omda, according to the Benishangul Bumuz region communication bureau.

Being held under the theme “peace, development and good neighborliness”, the conference will discuss issued of peace, security and development activities carried out jointly in the past between the two states.

A common direction is also expected to be set which is aimed at “strengthening the solidarity of the people, and allow for further solidification of peace and development activities” between the two.

Furthermore, officials will discuss on ways of increasing the exchange of information and providing solutions to illegal activities that occasionally take place in the border areas of the two states, the bureau said.

The President of Benishangul Gumuz region Ashadli Hassan and his delegation arrived in Ad-Damazin yesterday and was received by his counterparts in the Blue Nile State.

Sudan’s Blue Nile State hosts hundreds of Ethiopian refugees who are displaced by conflict in Benishangul Gumuz, Metekel zone.AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, News, Tigray regional state, Religion, EOTC
0 Comments

News, News Analysis, Ethiopia, Ethiopia Drought, Oromia Regional State, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Ethiopia Drought, Horn of Africa, Ethiopia Crisis, News, Society & Economy, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Analysis, News, Tigray regional state, Humanitarian Crisis in Tigray, IDP
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.