News: Benishangul Gumuz, Blue Nile States hold peace and security conference in Ad-Damazin city

Addis Abeba – A peace and development conference between senior officials of Ethiopia’s Benishangul Gumuz region and Sudan’s Blue Nile state has started today in Ad-Damazin city, the capital city of Sudan’s Blue Nile state.

The conference is being attended by high level officials including the Presidents of Benishangul Gumuz region Ashadli Hassan and of the Blue Nile state, General Muhammad Al-Omda, according to the Benishangul Bumuz region communication bureau.

Being held under the theme “peace, development and good neighborliness”, the conference will discuss issued of peace, security and development activities carried out jointly in the past between the two states.

A common direction is also expected to be set which is aimed at “strengthening the solidarity of the people, and allow for further solidification of peace and development activities” between the two.

Furthermore, officials will discuss on ways of increasing the exchange of information and providing solutions to illegal activities that occasionally take place in the border areas of the two states, the bureau said.

The President of Benishangul Gumuz region Ashadli Hassan and his delegation arrived in Ad-Damazin yesterday and was received by his counterparts in the Blue Nile State.

#Ethiopia: More than 400 Ethiopian refugees from #BenishangulGumuz crossed to #Sudan’s Blue Nile State https://t.co/K2Ljvefeg5 They are displaced due to recent conflict in BGR & have settled in Yabger, Gezira, Minza, & Al Dim areas, SUNA reported,& the situation is under control pic.twitter.com/aOOQBOJk4U — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) January 23, 2021

Sudan’s Blue Nile State hosts hundreds of Ethiopian refugees who are displaced by conflict in Benishangul Gumuz, Metekel zone.AS