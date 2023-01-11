Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Chinese Foreign Minister, AU Chairperson inaugurate China-funded Africa Center for Disease Control HQ in Addis Abeba

Ethiopia, China in Ethiopia, News, Diplomacy, China, African Union, Politics, Africa
By
0 Comments
0
42 Views

Addis Abeba – The visiting Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahmat, have today inaugurated the Headquarters of Africa Center for Disease Control (Africa CDC) located in Ethiopia’s capital in Addis Abeba.

The Chinese government pledged to support the construction of Africa CDC at the 2018 Beijing Summit and the 7th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China – Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Beijing. The move was widely welcomed by African leaders.

Located in the African Village, south of Addis Abeba, the state-of-the-art Africa CDC HQ rests in an area of 90,000m2 with a total construction area of nearly 40,000m2.

It includes, among others, a data center, an emergency operation center, a laboratory, a resource center, briefing rooms, training and conference centers, offices, and expatriate apartments. The US$80 million complex is constructed, furnished and equipped by the Government of China.

The headquarters building is expected to become one of the best-equipped centers for disease control in Africa, allowing the Africa CDC to play its role as the technical institution coordinating disease prevention, surveillance and control in the continent, in partnership with the national public health institutes and ministries of health of Member States.

In accordance with a number of agreements concluded between the AU and the Government of China, the AU Commission and the Ministry of Commerce of the People`s Republic of China signed the Implementation Agreement on the Africa CDC HQ’s building project in July 2020.

Foreign Minister Qin Gang is on five-countries tour in Africa, which started in Ethiopia, and will cover Benin, Angola, Gabon and Egypt as well as the AU and the League of Arab States Headquarters “to deepen the China-Africa comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership and boost friendly cooperation.”

In a meeting he held with Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen yesterday, the two countries signed Memorandum of Understanding to further enhance their cooperation on political and economic issues, according to the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Human Rights, Human Smuggling, News, Feature, SNNPR, Social Affairs, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Tigray regional state, African Union, #DailyScoop, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments

African Union, Politics, Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Tigray regional state, Africa
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, Horn of Africa, News, Politics, Africa
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.