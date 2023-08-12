Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Command Post admits civilian deaths in Amhara region, reveals list of suspects under custody

Ethiopia, Amhara Regional State, News, Security, Politics, Armed conflict in Amhara and Afar state
By
0 Comments
0
19 Views
Legesse Tullu, Government Communication Service Minister (Left) Zelalem Mengiste, Federal Police Deputy Commissioner (Right) during a joint presser on Friday (Photo: FDRE Gov’t Communication Service/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – The Command Post established to oversee the six-months state of emergency in Amhara region said “innocent lives” have been lost, properties destroyed and looted in the ongoing conflict in the region, adding that the damage will be investigated and made public.

The Command Post said in a statement on Friday that it has successfully finalized the first phase of its operation which was “to liberate” the cities and towns that were held by the Fano armed group  and restore peace and order in the region. “The bandits have now fled the cities to fortify heritage sites and religious institutions to cause damage to these places,” the statement added.

Furthermore, the statement conveyed that 23 individuals, including MP Christian Tadele and journalist Bekalu Alamirew were arrested, suspected of “carrying out various illegal activities” in cities and “providing logistical and financial support by taking a duty from the armed group”. The suspects will be brought to justice after the necessary evidence is collected, it stated, adding that no other suspect has been arrested apart from these individuals.

The statement reiterated that the demands of the Amhara people will be answered in a legal and peaceful way through the National Dialogue Commission and following the constitutional system, not by force through illegal means.

relative calm has returned to several cities and towns in the Amhara region after days of intense fighting between the non-state local armed group Fano and government forces that has led to the imposition of curfews in major cities and towns. However, reports show that there are significant civilian casualties especially in the two major cities Bahir Dar and Gonder.

On Friday, the governments of Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, as well as EU’s mission to Ethiopia and embassies of 19 EU member states in the country expressed concerns about the violence in the Amhara region, and called for peaceful resolution of the problem. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, News
0 Comments

Politics, #DailyScoop, Ethiopia, News, Tigray regional state, Eritrea
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Freedom of the press, Press Freedom, News
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, Amhara Regional State, News, Politics, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.