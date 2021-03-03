Ambassador Dina Mufti. Photo Credit: MoFA



Addis Abeba, March 03/2021 – In his biweekly press briefing today, Ambassador Dina Mufti, Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the construction of the Great Renaissance Ethiopian Dam (GERD) is progressing well and public involvement in advocacy, financial and professional support is highly encouraged. The Ambassador also said efforts to bring in other parties to mediate while the AU-led negotiations are still ongoing is “demeaning the efforts of the AU.”

The Ambassador’s remarks came in the heels of reports that Egypt and Sudan “called on the United Nations, European Union and the U.S. to agree to a proposal that they help mediate talks under the stewardship of Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi,” Bloomberg reported.

Ambassador Dina’s Key points on GERD:

• Ethiopia believes the AU-led negotiation over the GERD will bring win-win solution to all

• The tendency to invite various parties as mediators to the issue while the AU-led negotiation has not been finalized is demeaning the efforts of the AU and the portrayals of some parties as if Ethiopia has postponed the on-going negotiation is also unfounded

• We have been negotiating in good faith and in deep belief that we have got the right to utilize our water resources without significantly harm the downstream countries, in accordance with international law principles of fair and equitable utilization of the water resources

• We thank South Africa for trying to bridge the gap between the Tripartite and we hope the Congolese will do the same.