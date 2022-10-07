Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Ethiopia Rights Commission says staff in Gambella harassed, intimidated after report on extrajudicial killings

Ethiopia, Human Rights, Gambella Regional State, Politics, Africa, Law & Justice
By
0 Comments
0
2 Views
Dr. Daniel Bekele. Photo Credit: africanchildforum.org

Addis Ababa: – The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said that its staff in Gambella regional state received threats and intimidation after it published a report highlighting rights violation including extrajudicial killings committed by regional security forces and armed groups in the region.

In its September report EHRC said security forces killed at least 50 civilians between 14 June and 16 June in the wake of a clash between government forces and armed groups Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and Gambella Liberation Front (GLF).

But earlier this weak the Gambella regional government has condemned the report and rejected it as “exaggerated” and “irresponsible”.

In the statement it released on 06 October, the EHRC said since its report was released, inflammatory and threatening information, hateful messages, and threats against its staff in Gambella have been circulating on social media. A group of people also went to its office in Gambella and committed various “destructive acts”, including vandalizing its offices and threatening the staff to “leave the city.”

“… this type of attack on the National Human Rights Institute and its employees is totally unacceptable and casts a negative impact on the state’s human rights management”

The Commission 13-pages report revealed that the region’s special forces took part in the killings of civilians in the Gambella city on June 14 to 16, 2022. It also said the bodies of civilians killed by the regional security forces were collected by the regional Special Forces and regular police in trucks and taken to unknown location for mass burial. The report called for accountability measures to be taken .

EHRC chief commissioner Daniel Bekele (PhD) says “although the commission faces various challenges while carrying out its monitoring and investigation work; this type of attack on the National Human Rights Institute and its employees is totally unacceptable and casts a negative impact on the state’s human rights management”.

The chief commissioner urged federal and state governments to work together to put an end to such activities as soon as possible. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Kenya, News, Diplomacy, Politics, #DailyScoop, U.S
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Ethiopia Drought, Somali Regional State, Horn of Africa, Society & Economy, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Diplomacy, European Union, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Ethiopia Drought, News, Diplomacy, France, Germany, Politics, Europe
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.