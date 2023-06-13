Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Ethiopia’s wars devour more than $28 b in economic loss, damages; $20 b needed for reconstruction

Ethiopia, Ethiopia Crisis, News, Politics, Society & Economy
By
0 Comments
0
71 Views

Leterbrhan, A a Tigrayan mother from Humera in Western Tigray, lies with her five-year-old daughter in a small room where around 20 people sleep at the elementary school in Abi Adi, a town in central Tigray. Photo: Igor Barbero/MSF/March 2021

Addis Abeba – Authorities estimated the economic loss and cost of damages to infrastructure due to Ethiopia’s wars to have reached some US$28.765.7 billion, while they estimate post-war reconstruction cost to be as high as US$20 billion, according to the Ministry of Finance.

This was revealed by a study conducted in collaboration with universities and covering war-affected areas with the aim to asses the economic losses and damages to social- such as education and health; productivity including agriculture, industry and trade; as well as infrastructure, mainly transport, electricity and water.

Although a two-year-war has destroyed mainly the Tigray region, and severely affected Afar and Amhara regional states after it spread to both in the first half of 2021, hardly any region has escaped militarized violence over the past five years. Active fighting in the Tigray region was brought to an end with a permanent cessation of hostilities agreement signed between the federal government and TPLF nine months ago in November 2022, but wars and conflicts continued mainly in the Oromia region, where the government continued fighting against Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) despite a promising first round talk, and Amhara region, where militarized conflicts in various areas flared up following the government’s attempt to restructure regional forces. Other regions, mainly Gambella, Benshangul Gumuz, Somali and SNNP regional states have also experienced various forms of militarized conflicts over the course of the fast five years.

A consultation forum was held in Hyatt Regency Hotel in the capital Addis Abeba on Monday where the results of the study was discussed in the presence of Ethiopia’s development partners, mainly from western countries, and UN organizations including the UNDP.

At the event, the government has announced a US$ 20 billion worth program for the next five years to rebuild the war-affected areas, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Acknowledging the cost to be above the government’s capacity to pay, Ahmed Shide, the Minister of Finance, has called on “stakeholders and development partners to contribute to the success of the program.” AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, News, Africa, Talk Business
0 Comments

Tigray Interim Administration, Politics, Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, TPLF, National Electorla Board of Ethiopia, Africa, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Humanitarian Crisis in Tigray, Tigray Interim Administration, African Union, Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, Prosperity Party, Op/Ed, Africa
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, IMF, Economy, Society & Economy, Economic Analysis
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.