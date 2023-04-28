Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: EU allocates €22 million in additional humanitarian aid to Ethiopia following decision to normalize relations

Humanitarianism, Ethiopia, European Union, Oromia Regional State, Somali Regional State, Amhara Regional State, News, Tigray regional state, Afar regional state, Internal Displacement, Somalia, Food Security, World News
By
0 Comments
0
2 Views
Photo: European Council

Addis Abeba – EU announced today new funding of €22 million in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable people in Ethiopia after the EU Council announced on April 25 that it looks forward to “a normalization of relations with Ethiopia.” 

The fund is said to support and assist those suffering from the impact of conflict and displacement including refugees, drought and other climate-related hazards, and epidemics, according to a press release sent to Addis Standard.

This amount adds to the 60.5 million EUR announced earlier this year for Ethiopia to support actions for conflict- and drought-affected populations, bringing the total of EU humanitarian funding support in Ethiopia to 82.5 million EUR in 2023. The figure shows the total amount of funding of 4.8. Billion in Birr.

“Against the backdrop of the widespread humanitarian needs in Ethiopia, the EU has mobilised this additional funding to continue supporting humanitarian organisations in the country to scale up their emergency, life-saving assistance to the people in need,” said Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic. 

Humanitarian needs in Ethiopia are massive, resulting from the two-year conflict in the north of the country, Tigray and where the conflict escalated to Amhara and Afar regions, a devastating and prolonged drought in Oromia and Somali regions of Southwestern and Southeastern parts of Ethiopia, large population displacements, as well as additional conflict hotspots and localized conflicts, according to the statement. 

Additionally, more than 90,000 refugees have recently crossed into Ethiopia from Somalia, with Ethiopia now hosting now over 890,000 refugees.

On April 27, Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomed the EU Council’s conclusions to soothe relations with Ethiopia, which were severed following the war in the Northern part of the country.
The Ministry noted in a statement on Wednesday Ethiopia’s endeavor to revitalize relations with the EU and said the recent move would help strengthen the partnership. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, Horn of Africa, News, Oromo Liberation Front, Oromo Liberation Army, Politics, Africa
0 Comments

Ethiopia, The UK, News, PM Abiy Ahmed, Sudan, United Nations, Politics, U.S
0 Comments

Prosperity Party, Ethiopia, Amhara Regional State, News, Op/Ed
0 Comments

Ethiopia, The UK, Oromia Regional State, Horn of Africa, Saudi Arabia, News, World News, Africa, Talk Business
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.