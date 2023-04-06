Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Fed. Transport and logistics, Tigray region officials discuss ways to reopen land transport to Tigray

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Tigray regional state, Armed Conflict in Tigray, Tigray Interim Administration, Africa
By
0 Comments
0
22 Views

Addis Abeba– The Ministry of Transport and Logistics said its senior officials held a consultative meeting in with officials of the Tigray Regional State interim administration on ways to restart the land transport to the Tigray region.

Two State Ministers from the federal Ministry of Transport and Logistics led a delegation to the Tigray region where they held discussions with the leaders of the region’s interim administration that has officially formed a cabinet of 27 on Wednesday.

Although an expensive and irregular air transport to the Tigray region resumed at the end of last year, and humanitarian agencies gained a better access to deliver the much needed aid, the Tigray region remained blockaded from land transport in all directions.

State Ministers Ber’eo Hassan and Denge Boru visited the state of the general transport facilities and infrastructure in the region with the leaders of the interim administration of the Tigray region.

Minister of State for Transport Sector of the Ministry Ber’eo Hassan stated that the discussion focused on re-establishing the institutions and reorganizing the capacities to enable the resumption of land Trappist to the Tigray region.

According to the Ministry, officials of the two sides have reached a consensus to design joint short, medium and long term plans and put them into practical activities as soon as possible.

Denge Boru, the Minister of State for Logistics at the Ministry, said that the delegation’s stay in the regional state and the discussions they held were effective.

However, the Ministry said that extensive works will need to be done in the transport and logistics sector together with the newly established regional interim administration leaders, the transport office and other stakeholders. AS.

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Egypt, News, Sudan, GERD
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Tigray regional state, Politics
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Amhara Regional State, News, Politics, Armed conflict in Amhara and Afar state
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Somalia, Africa
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.