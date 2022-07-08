Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Federal Court suspends journalist Temesgen’s bail

Ethiopia, News, Law & Justice
By
0 Comments
0
8 Views
Journalist Temesgen Desalegn

By Mahlet Fasil @MahletFasil

Addis Abeba – “Journalist Temesgen Desalegn’s bail was denied,” the journalist’s attorney, Henok Aklilu, told Addis Standard.

During yesterday’s court hearing at the Federal High Court First Anti-terrorism Division, the Addis Abeba Police said that Temesgen Desalegn, owner and managing director of a weekly Amharic magazine called ‘Fitih’, release on bail by the Federal Supreme Court had been suspended and said the journalist wouldn’t be released, the journalist’s attorney said.

According to the lawyer, the court accepted the Supreme Court’s decision not to release the journalist, and the Supreme Court adjourned the next hearing for July 14, 2022, to hear the prosecution’s argument that “journalist Temesgen Desalegn should not be released on bail.” Temesgen had appeared before the Federal High Court’s Lideta Division 1 Constitutional Affairs and Anti-Terrorism Court on June 27, 2022.

On July 4th of 2022, Temesgen Desalegn, who appeared before the Federal High Court Lideta Division First Constitutional Affairs and Anti-Terrorism Court on July 4th of 2022 was accused on three counts per article 44(1), (2) and Article 337 (1) of Proclamation No.414/2004 of the criminal code of Ethiopia, including breaches of military and official secrecy and inciting the public through false rumors 

It is to be noted that with two yays and one nays, the court had then, however, granted the journalist his release on 100,000 birr bail

On May 26 of 2022, police arrested journalist Temesgen Desalegn on suspicion of ‘inciting unrest and creating public distrust of the security forces and the government’ and since then he has been in jail. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, News, Politics, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Analysis, Food Security, Op/Ed, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News Analysis, Politics
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Analysis, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.