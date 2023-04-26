Follow Us

News: Foreign nationals from 23 countries who flee violence in Sudan arrive in West Gonder, Amhara region

West Gonder Zone administration said the arrivals include women, children and the vulnerable. Photo: West Gonder Zone

Addis Abeba – The West Gonder Zone administration in the Amhara regional state said several foreign national from at least 23 countries have arrived in Metema Yohannes city of the zone after feeling armed violence in neighboring Sudan.

Residents of Metema Yohannes city are hosting the displaced civilians, including Sudanese nationals, who left the capital Khartoum and environs fearing for their lives. The outbreak of violence on 15 April between members of the Sudanese army led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the rival paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo,“Hemedti”, has since gripped Sudan.

Volker Perthes, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), told the UN Security Council that “the 72-hour ceasefire brokered by the United States on 24 April was still holding in some parts.”

Nearly 1,200 people – including 744 United Nations staff and diplomatic employees, relocated to Port Sudan, he said, adding “Our relocation and evacuation do not mean that the United Nations is abandoning Sudan.”

The UN estimated that more than 400 people are killed and more than 3,700 are injured since the violence broke out and more than 20 hospitals are forced to close. “The reports from Khartoum paint a devastating picture: people are trapped indoors, terrified, with dwindling supplies of food, water medicines and fuel, health services are near collapse and several hospitals are being used by armed groups,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told council members.

Among the casualties are Ethiopian nationals, according to Ethiopia’s embassy in Khartoum. The embassy told media yesterday that at least eight Ethiopians are known to have been killed so far.

The West Gonder zone administration said today that every day about 15-20 vehicles are transporting the evacuees including women children, and the vulnerable, to the city of Gonder.

Officials of the administration of Metema Yohannes city and local security forces are carrying out humanitarian activities to help the displaced arrivals reach their desired destination without problems, the zonal administration said. AS

