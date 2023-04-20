News: G7 pushes for progress on transitional justice, accountability in Ethiopia

G7 Foreign ministers’ meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano prefecture, Japan, 17 April 2023 (Photo: REUTERS)

Addis Abeba – The G7 countries have urged the Ethiopian government and Tigray authorities to make “progress on transitional justice and accountability” for the atrocities and crimes committed during the two years war in Northern Ethiopia.

In a joint communique released on Wednesday after their meeting in Japan, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, have welcomed “the positive development stemming from the cessation of hostilities agreement” between the federal government and the Tigray authorities on 02 November, 2023 in South Africa, Pretoria.

Having commended the African Union (AU) for its mediation in bringing the two warring parts into negotiation and realizing the peace agreement, the ministers also urged AU to further strengthen efforts in backing the transitional justice and accountability.

The group called on the Ethiopian government to allow international humanitarian monitors to operate without any restrictions in the war affected areas.

“We call on both parties to remain committed to fully implementing the agreement, including unhindered access for international human rights monitors,” the communique stated.

Emphasizing the “urgent need to reinforce peace and security in the Horn of Africa, meet serious humanitarian needs, and build resilience in the region”, the ministers also called for international support for the Somali President’s reform priorities and the fight against al-Shabaab in Somalia while condemning the fighting between the two-armed forces in Sudan and called for an immediate end to the conflict. AS