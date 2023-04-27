Follow Us

News: Girma Yeshitila, Amhara Prosperity Party head shot dead

Girma Yeshitila (Photo: Amhara Media Corporation)

Addis Abeba – Head of the ruling Prosperity Party, Amhara region branch Girma Yeshitila shot dead sources confirmed to Addis Standard.

The specifics of the killing are yet to emerge but Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted that the party official was killed by “violent extremists who believe that he [Girma] shouldn’t have a different idea from ours”. The PM also hinted that he was killed where he was born and grew up.

Girma was at the center of the government’s controversial decision to abolish the regional special forces and “reorganize” them into national army, federal and regular police. He said the mass protests seen in the Amhara region in opposition to the decision were the result of poor leadership on the part of the task force commissioned with reorganizing the special forces in the region.

According to him, the responsible reorganizing team was unable to adequately notify the public about the reorganization plan, and the media concentrated on disseminating political sabotage and inaccurate information irrelevant to the actual picture of the plan.

This story is developing…

