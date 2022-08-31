Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Govt says renewed hostilities between national army, Tigrayan forces extend to border with Sudan

Ethiopia, Tigray regional state, Politics, Armed conflict in Amhara and Afar state
By
0 Comments
0
12 Views
Members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF). Picture: ENDF

Addis Abeba – The Ethiopian federal government said the renewed hostility between the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) and Tigrayan forces has now extended to “the direction of Wag, Wolkait and our border areas with Sudan (Amhara region.)”

However, the statement by the federal Communication Service said that “while responding steadfastly to attacks”, the government “has still not closed off the options for peace”.

While it accused Tigrayan forces of expanding the belligerence,”our heroic national defense forces are defending this invasion with full preparedness and resolve.”

The government has called on the international community to “do what it can to pressure the belligerent group for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

Militarized hostilities re-erupted between Tigrayan forces and the federal government on 24 August. It is a major escalation in militarized hostilities after six months-long pause after the 24 March announcement by the government of “a humanitarian truce“, which was later on reciprocated by the Tigrayan leadership in Mekelle.

The truce was followed by several attempts brokered by the international community to bring the civil war, which started in November 2020 and devastated Afar, Amhara and Tigray regional states, to a peaceful resolution. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Oromo Federalist Congress, Politics
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Freedom of the press, News, Africa, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Amhara Regional State, News, Politics, Armed conflict in Amhara and Afar state
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Armed Conflict in Tigray, Politics, Armed conflict in Amhara and Afar state
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.