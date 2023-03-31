News: Hachalu Hundessa Foundation inaugurates two drinking water projects in drought hit Borana zone

Drinking water project built by Hachalu Hundessa Foundation

Addis Abeba – The Hachalu Hundessa Foundation has inaugurated two clean drinking water projects it has constructed in Miyo and Dubuluk districts of the drought hit Borana zone in Southern Oromia.

Fantu Demisso, Chairperson of the Foundation and the widow of the late musician Hachalu Hundessa who spoke to Addis Standard amid the inauguration ceremony of the projects on Friday said, both projects were constructed in less than three months at a total cost of over 28 million birr.

Fantu has been given local Borana name, Qaballee during the inauguration ceremony

According to Fantu, the two projects would alleviate severe clean drinking water problems of more than 52,000 local residents of the two districts of the zone.

“These projects are constructed by Hache [Hachalu] himself, not me. If he was alive he would have definitely stood by his people, who are suffering from drought and that is exactly what his foundation is doing,” Fantu said.

“Hache [Hachalu] spoke, sang a lot about his people. He is dead doesn’t mean his aspirations are. We are putting into action what he spoke, sang about, and we will continue to do that,” she added.

The Hachalu Hundessa Foundation was established on June 17, 2021, in memory of the late musician Hachalu Hundessa who assassinated on 29th of June 2020 in Addis Abeba. AS