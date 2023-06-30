Follow Us

News: Hachalu’s widow decries lack of justice over musician’s assassination three years on

Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, News, Art and culture, Law & Justice
By
Fantu Demisew, chairwoman of the Hachalu Hundessa Foundation making opening remarks during the second H

Addis Abeba – The widow of famous artist Hachalu Hundessa who was assassinated on 29 June, 2020, Fantu Damisew, said justice has not been served and she doesn’t know who killed him three years after his killing. Fantu, who is currently the board chairwoman of Hachalu Hundessa Foundation, named after the late musician, made the stern remark during the second Hachalu Hundessa Award which was held yesterday at the Skylight Hotel in the capital Addis Abeba.

Fantu Demisew

“We have seen neither your justice nor the truth in the last three years,”Fantu said in her opening speech at the event, adding that “until the truth is disclosed, no one remains innocent to me”. She yet again hinted her suspicion on Lamrot Kamal, a woman who was one of the four main suspects in the killing of Hachalu, and later on acquitted by a court in Addis Abeba. “You all know that his truth is not out. Pray for us in your [respective] religions,” Fantu told a packed audience.

Fantu’s comments are despite a court verdict that sentenced Tilahun Yami, the main suspect, to life in prison after he was found guilty by the Federal High court for the artist’s assassination.

The court also ruled that there was no sufficient proof linking the remaining two suspects, Kebede Gemechu and Abdi Alemayehu, directly to the killing, but sentenced them to 18 years and Six months in prison respectively for crimes related to failing to report the crime to the police.

Prominent Oromo anthropologist and researcher Gemechu Megersa (PhD) center, attending the event. Photo: ©Addis Standard

The Hachalu Hundessa Award which is one of the flagship programs of the Hachalu Hundessa Foundation was launched last year on June 29 in remembrance of the day he was killed.

The stage for the second Hachalu Hundessa Award (Photo: Addis Stadnard)

The second edition of the Award was attended by celebrities, government officials, prominent business leaders and Hachalu’s fans, where the legendary Oromo journalist and songwriter Abubeker Musa was given the Hachalu Hundessa lifetime award, among other winners of the 16 categories included in the award. AS

