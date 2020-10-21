HoPR Speaker Tagesse Chafo. Picture: HoPR

Addis Abeba, October 21/2020 – Tagesse Chafo, Speaker of the House of People’s Representatives (HoPR) said parliament will take measures against parliamentary representatives of Tigray regional state who are absent from the House.

The parliament is extending invitation to the representatives, FanaBC quoted the Speaker as saying, “if they continue to avoid meeting, administrative measures will be taken against them,” said the news outlet without specifying the said measures. It also quoted the speaker as saying solution for any problem should come through dialogue and in a legal way, not by breaking the law.



The news comes after Tigray regional state, government by TPLF, has said on September 29 that the regional state was recalling all its its representatives from the HoPR and the House of Federation after October 05 on grounds that the region was not willing to become a part of an “illegitimate government.”

The regional state has unilaterally conducted the 6th election for the regional council, which was subsequently formed on September 24. The newly formed council has also appointed TPLF’s Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) as the regional president.

#NewsAlert: House of Federation (HoF) passes decision for the Fed. gov't to sever ties with the Council of #Tigray regional state & the executive organ of the region's governing party;& the Fed gov't to only work with regional city & Kebele administrations https://t.co/4RpGfgISbY pic.twitter.com/qGmVAISDNQ — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) October 6, 2020

On October 05, President Sahle-Work Zewde has announced the new start of the incumbent’s mandate to govern, after its extension was recommended by the Council of Constitutional Inquiry and approved by the House of Federation. The President in her speech delivered to the joint session of the HoPR and the House of Federation (HoF) kick started the incumbent’s mandate by outlining key policy areas for the 2020/2021 Fiscal Year.

All but one of the 38 representatives of TPLF in the HoPR and the eight representatives in HoF were absent from the joint session.

The next day on October 06, HoF passed decision for the Federal government to sever ties with the Council of Tigray regional state & the executive organ of TPLF; it also said the federal government will limit its working relations work with regional city & Kebele administrations only. The HoF has also passed additional measure on October 07 to suspend federal budget subsidy. Speaker of the House, Aden Farah, said that the decision was taken “because Tigray Regional State Council and the Cabinet are not accepted constitutionally, all federal institutions are barred from having any relationship them”.

In a statement posted in its Facebook page, HoPR quoted the speaker as saying that because the people of Tigray should not lose the right to grow, change, prosper and live peacefully due to few individuals, a legal group was formed and was conducting a study into ways of implementing the decisions taken by the HoF. As soon as the study if finalized the question of how will be addressed, Speaker Tagesse said. AS