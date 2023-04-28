Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Joint Task Force says taking “decisive measures” against “extremist forces” in Amhara region in wake of official’s killing

Ethiopia, Amhara Regional State, News, Politics, Africa, Law & Justice
By
0 Comments
0
38 Views

The late Girma Yeshitila. Photo: Amhara region Prosperity Party.

Addis Abeba – The Ethiopian Joint Security and Intelligence Task Force announced late this evening that it has started “taking decisive measures” against “extremist forces” that it accused of “trying to take control of regional state power by destroying the constitutional system in the Amhara regional state.”

The Task Force, which consists of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), the Federal Police Commission, and Information Network Security Agency (INSA), said in a statement released through state media that forces “pretending to fight for the Amhara people” have formed “a clandestine cell by coordinating both internally and externally” outside of the country, and are “devouring” the dedicated children of the region.

The Task Force’s statement came in the wake of the shooting to death yesterday of Girma Yeshitla, the head of Amhara Region’s Prosperity Party office, by what it described as “extremist forces.” In addition to leading the region’s Prosperity Party, Girma was also doubling as vice president of the region and a member of the party’s executive committee.

“These extremist forces have proved their heinous act yesterday” the statement said, adding that “…the brutal killing of Girma Yeshitla has exposed” their real face to the public.” It described Girma as “the son of the region.”

In a statement he released shortly after the news of the killing, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the perpetrators were those who espoused “ultimate extremism” to try to persuade everyone who disagrees with them “with a gun” and have committed this “shameful and horrible act.”

The killing has received widespread condemnations, including from several regional state governments and the national lawmakers. The Amhara regional state government itself said that “to prevent the anarchy and terrorist acts that these extremist forces are carrying out in the region, the regional state government will take actions to control and enforce the law,” and vowed “justice will be ensured by bringing all the forces and collaborators involved in the attack to the law”, the region further said.

The Task Force also blamed the unnamed groups that “they continued their illegal activities in organized and coordinated cells by pushing away or pretending to accept mediation processes being conducted in each area” in the regional state.

It did not clearly state the details of the said “decisive measures” being taken, but said “the work of informing the people about the steps being taken…will continue.”

The Task Force revealed that “there are many members of the group who have been arrested for their illegal activities” and their cases are being investigated.

“As the government is responsible for ensuring the rule of law in the country as well as the region”, the Task Force is “taking decisive measures against these illegal groups, entities and individuals who financially and ideologically support the group.” AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Humanitarianism, Ethiopia, European Union, Oromia Regional State, Somali Regional State, Amhara Regional State, News, Tigray regional state, Afar regional state, Internal Displacement, Somalia, Food Security, World News
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, Horn of Africa, News, Oromo Liberation Front, Oromo Liberation Army, Politics, Africa
0 Comments

Ethiopia, The UK, News, PM Abiy Ahmed, Sudan, United Nations, Politics, U.S
0 Comments

News, Prosperity Party, Ethiopia, Amhara Regional State, Op/Ed
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.