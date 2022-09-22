Follow Us

News: KEFI Gold, govt agencies agree on action plan for first phase community resettlement, local employment, upgrading security at Tulu Kapi Gold Mines in Oromia

Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, Africa, Talk Business
Addis Abeba – Tulu Kapi Gold Mines (TKGM), the gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, said has successfully concluded a three-day workshop with representatives of various Ethiopian Government agencies and local representatives to agree the immediate actions required to enable launch of the Company’s Tulu Kapi Gold Project, located 28km east of Ayra-Gulliso town, in Western Oromia.

According to a statement KEFI Gold and Copper plc sent to Addis Standard, during the three-day workshop, TKGM and the various government agencies and others in attendance “agreed on action plans, including the implementation of the first phase of the community resettlement, increasing employment of local personnel for site preparations, and upgrading of security protection as people movement increases.”

Local stakeholders in attendance included the community representatives of project affected persons, the Ministry of Finance, the Oromia Regional Government Administration President’s Office, together with West Wolega Zone Administration, Oromia and Zonal Land Administration Office, rehabilitation and restoration agencies, Woreda Administrations of Genji, Gimbi and Lalo Asabi, local security forces, the Ethiopian Roads Authority and the Ethiopian Electric Power Company, the company said.

The workshop followed recent meetings between KEFI and the Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Finance and the office of the Prime Minster committing to collaboratively work intensely to finalize Government administrative clearances and other preparations for project construction and operating contracts and financing.

KEFI Executive Chairman, Harry Anagnostaras-Adams, commented: ” It is an honor for our team to work hand in hand with so many stakeholders including the community and the large number of Government agencies involved, to provide the local infrastructure and the support services. The Tulu Kapi Gold Project will be a first for many decades in Ethiopia and we all agreed over the past few days that it will be achieved by collaborative dedication to comply with the highest international standards for social, environmental and technical performance.”

The Tulu Kapi Gold Project is expected to be one of Ethiopia’s largest export generators with the first full year of production targeted to be in 2025 at approximately US$250 million, employment approximately 1,000 direct jobs and indirect employment of 5-10,000 people. AS

