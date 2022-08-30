Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Lalibela imposes curfew, movement restrictions, unauthorized firearm possession

Ethiopia, Amhara Regional State, News, Politics, Armed conflict in Amhara and Afar state
By
0 Comments
0
17 Views
Lalibela is known otherwise as the ‘Jerusalem of Africa,’ and is home to the UNESCO registered rock-hewn churches. Picture: Lalibela city government Communication

Addis Abeba – The historic town of Lalibela in Amhara regional state has issued curfew and restrictions of movement for people and vehicles.

By so doing, Lalibela followed the cities of Debre Birhan, Kombolcha, Sekota which imposed stricter restrictions on movements of people and vehicles and curfews as of today as well as the cities of Woldiya and Dessie which implemented similar decisions as of Sunday 28 August.

The town of Lalibela, known otherwise as the ‘Jerusalem of Africa,’ and home to the UNESCO registered rock-hewn churches, has been on the media’s spotlight recently as a city struggling to recovering its tourism that is battered by the covid 19 pandemic and civil war in northern Ethiopia.

According to the Lalibela city government Communication affairs office, the Mayor of Lalibela City Administration Mrs Tesfa Habte cautioned the residents of the city to understand the lies inciting hatred and stay calm and protect their surroundings. The mayor also urged the residents to side with the National Defense Forces, Amhara Special Forces and Fano Militia to fight against Tigrayan forces that “are committing violence in our zone.”

Based on the current situation, the city administration has therefor imposed a curfew to not enter or leave the city from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM local times. No vehicle is also allowed to moved from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM local time.

Furthermore the city has prohibited carrying weapons unauthorized by authorities as well as the use uniforms of the security forces without recognition by the government. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, News, Armed Conflict in Tigray, Politics, Armed conflict in Amhara and Afar state
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Amhara Regional State, News, Politics
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Economic Analysis, Commentary, Talk Business
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Sidama Regional State, Politics, Africa
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.