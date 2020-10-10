Muferiat Kamil, Minister of Peace

By Medihane Ekubamichael @Medihane

Addis Abeba, October 10/2020 – In the midst of an escalated tension between the Federal Government and the Tigray Regional State, Minister of Peace, Muferiat Kamil, cautions both sides to deescalate the tension that observers said was threatening the federation.

Speaking last night through the national broadcaster, EBC, Minister Muferiat set a new glimpse of hope for peaceful resolution as she highlighted the need for both sides to sit and have a peaceful dialogue as an essential means if upholding democratic values were necessary.

“What the Ethiopian politics needs is a peaceful dialogue,” she said adding that as long as politicians’ prime concern is Ethiopia, sitting down for a discussion is not an impossible task.

Muferiat further urged the Federal Government and the officials of Tigray Regional State to prioritize people’s demands above all else. Leaders should put the people’s needs before their personal gains, she said, explaining the need for both sides to resolve their differences through discussion.

“Like other nations, Tigray is one of the nations that make Ethiopia what it is,” she said, adding that having a different political outlook doesn’t mean “we can’t see eye to eye if we were indeed a democratic nation. The nation and its people must always come before political disputes” she said.

The minister also highlighted the efforts made by the Ministry of Peace to appease the issue and cautioned both sides to sit for a dialogue before things escalate from bad to worse.

The minister emphasized the need to “walk in each other’s shoes,” and understand “each other’s wounds,” and added that “both parties should open doors for a dialogue.”

Without specific mentions, Minister Muferiat also denounced the exchange of foul words by media organizations who are playing a negative role and exacerbating the situation.

The Minister’s statement came after the federal government and Tigray regional state government took drastic measures to de-legitimatize each other.

Minister Muferiat’s latest statement adds to increasing calls for a genuine national dialogue, which has not received a nod from the federal government, yet.

In a similar interview, Minister Muferiat also said the Ministry was working in a concerted manner to resolve the ongoing security crisis in Benishagul Gumuz regional state, Metekel zone in which several civilians continued to be targeted and killed. The Minister described the nature of the crisis as one in which several actors are involved in and one that needs a careful and wholestic approach to resolve once and for all. AS