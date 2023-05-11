Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: More than 18, 000 displaced people arrive in Metema feeling violence in Sudan; first arrivals cross into Gambella

Ethiopia, South Sudan, Horn of Africa, News, Sudan, Africa, Social Affairs
By
0 Comments
0
32 Views

Civilians arriving in Ethiopia after fleeing violence in Sudan. Photo: UNOCHA

Addis Abeba – The number of people fleeing from violence in Sudan and are arriving to Ethiopia via Metema border town have now reached more than 18,000 since 21 21 April, the UN said. For the first time, new arrivals reported at the Pagak/Bubieyr border crossing in the Gambella Region. About 200 South Sudanese refugees, who had previously been hosted in Sudan, crossed into Ethiopia.

In late April, West Gonder Zone administration in the Amhara regional state said foreign nationals from at least 23 countries have arrived in Metema Yohannes city of the zone, where they received helps fro local communities.

Close to 630 people, of which 64 per cent Ethiopian returnees and the remaining of foreign nationalities, arrived at the Metema border crossing point, West Gondar Zone in Amhara Region yesterday, tallying the total number of all crossings to 18,0622 , since 21 April, the UN said today .

In addition, more than 440 people have crossed into Ethiopia via the Kurmuk border point in Ethiopia’s Benishangul Gumuz Region.

Currently the Metema border crossing point benefits from the work of three committees under the zonal Incident Command Post (ICP) with the roles of ensuring safety of arrivals, providing timely logistical services, and in the provision of data collection and information dissemination.

The West Gondar Zone Administrator, during his visit to the Metema border point on 10 May, highlighted primary needs including temporary shelter and food assistance; support to ease the high cost of logistics including loading and unloading expenses, as well as fuel for ambulance services; non-food item assistance such as dignity kits, clothes, and sanitary materials; multi-purpose cash assistance; and enhanced engagement by government sectoral offices and partners. Also highlighted was the need for enhanced information exchange and coordinated operations to provide a more coordinated and safe return facilitation.

Incident Command Post team is scheduled to meet at Gendawhu, West Gondar Zone, on 12 May; response coordination at heart of agenda to scale up response, the UN said.

The outbreak of violence on 15 April between members of the Sudanese army led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the rival paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo,“Hemedti”, has since gripped Sudan with hundreds estimated to have died. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, News, Oppostion Parties, Oromo Liberation Front, Politics, Africa, Law & Justice
0 Comments

African Union, Politics, Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Tigray regional state, Humanitarian Crisis in Tigray, Tigray Interim Administration, U.S, World News, Africa
0 Comments

Society & Economy, Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, A Rejoinder, Africa, Social Affairs, Opinion
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, News Alert, Africa, Talk Business
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.