News: More than 18, 000 displaced people arrive in Metema feeling violence in Sudan; first arrivals cross into Gambella

Civilians arriving in Ethiopia after fleeing violence in Sudan. Photo: UNOCHA

Addis Abeba – The number of people fleeing from violence in Sudan and are arriving to Ethiopia via Metema border town have now reached more than 18,000 since 21 21 April, the UN said. For the first time, new arrivals reported at the Pagak/Bubieyr border crossing in the Gambella Region. About 200 South Sudanese refugees, who had previously been hosted in Sudan, crossed into Ethiopia.

In late April, West Gonder Zone administration in the Amhara regional state said foreign nationals from at least 23 countries have arrived in Metema Yohannes city of the zone, where they received helps fro local communities.

Close to 630 people, of which 64 per cent Ethiopian returnees and the remaining of foreign nationalities, arrived at the Metema border crossing point, West Gondar Zone in Amhara Region yesterday, tallying the total number of all crossings to 18,0622 , since 21 April, the UN said today .

In addition, more than 440 people have crossed into Ethiopia via the Kurmuk border point in Ethiopia’s Benishangul Gumuz Region.

Currently the Metema border crossing point benefits from the work of three committees under the zonal Incident Command Post (ICP) with the roles of ensuring safety of arrivals, providing timely logistical services, and in the provision of data collection and information dissemination.

The West Gondar Zone Administrator, during his visit to the Metema border point on 10 May, highlighted primary needs including temporary shelter and food assistance; support to ease the high cost of logistics including loading and unloading expenses, as well as fuel for ambulance services; non-food item assistance such as dignity kits, clothes, and sanitary materials; multi-purpose cash assistance; and enhanced engagement by government sectoral offices and partners. Also highlighted was the need for enhanced information exchange and coordinated operations to provide a more coordinated and safe return facilitation.

Incident Command Post team is scheduled to meet at Gendawhu, West Gondar Zone, on 12 May; response coordination at heart of agenda to scale up response, the UN said.

The outbreak of violence on 15 April between members of the Sudanese army led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the rival paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo,“Hemedti”, has since gripped Sudan with hundreds estimated to have died. AS