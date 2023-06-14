Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Newborn mortality rising in Tigray’s Seharti Samre district, officials urge nutritional food supplies

Ethiopia, Health, News, Tigray regional state, Humanitarian Crisis in Tigray, Tigray Interim Administration
By
0 Comments
0
2 Views
Health worker attending to a newborn baby, in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Mai Tsebri Primary Hospital (Photo:UNICEF Ethiopia/2021/Demissew Bizuwerk)

By Mihret G Kristos @MercyG_kirstos

Addis Abeba – An alarming increase in newborn mortality rates in Seharti Samre district, located 40km from the capital of the Tigray region. At least 32 newborns have reportedly perished within the past year, according to Tsegay Gidey, the Deputy Head of the district’s health office.

Tsegay informed Addis Standard that, excluding unreported community deaths, data from four local clinics indicate the death rate for both newborns and children under five is on the rise due to malnutrition. 

“Child mortality rates are escalating significantly due to lack of nutrition and medicine. Their deaths, often occurring during clinic follow-ups, are utterly heart-wrenching,” commented Tsegay.

“The most distressing statistic in our district is the number of maltreated newborns,” said Tsegay, adding that among the pregnant women seeking clinic assistance over the past year, a distressing 81% gave birth birth to infants exhibiting a range of abnormalities such as below-average weight, disability, or are stillborn. 

According to Tsegay, prior to the outbreak of war in Tigray, the annual count of maltreated newborns was between six and seven. Post-war, this figure has risen sharply due to an increase in malnutrition and related factors.

A 2022 study conducted by the Tigray Health Research Institute in partnership with the United Nations revealed that maternal mortality rates, which were 186 deaths per 100,000 before the war, have escalated to 840 post-war.

Gebrehaweia G/Kirstos, mother and infant health coordinator at the Tigray Health Bureau, stated, “newborn death rates have been climbing steadily since the war in Tigray. Current research suggests we’re witnessing a regression to levels seen 22 years ago in Tigray.”

He further stressed the dire shortage of medication, saying, “we urgently need nutritional food supplies for infants and expectant mothers who come to our clinics, as well as medicine to treat our patients. If these needs aren’t met, we risk seeing the mortality rate doubling.”

Gebrehaweia attributed the rise in infant deaths to the repercussions of war. The primary hindrances, he pointed out, are the lack of adequate medical treatment, budget, and transportation.

The Tigray Health Bureau reported in the last two weeks a 28% increase in the number of under-five children succumbing to acute malnutrition between March and April, amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region.

Since the onset of war in Tigray in November 2020, the regional health bureau reports that at least 2,850 children have died in hospitals due to acute malnutrition. Of the total, 230 children passed away post the peace agreement aimed at ending the war, excluding figures from Western and parts of Southern Tigray.

On May 29, Addis Standard reported an upswing in deaths as regional authorities pledged to intensify efforts to conclude an investigation into food aid theft that had resulted in a suspension of humanitarian aid. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Security, Politics, Ethiopia, Analysis, Amhara Regional State, News
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, Africa, Social Affairs, Commentary, Talk Business
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Migration, Ethiopian Immigration, News, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Ethiopia Crisis, News, Politics, Society & Economy
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.