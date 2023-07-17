Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Online media outlet Ethiopia Insider suffers robbery, jeopardizing daily news production

Ethiopia, News, #DailyScoop, #DailyScoop
By
0 Comments
0
64 Views

Addis Abeba – An online media news outlet, Ethiopia Insider, managed under Haq Media and Communication, fell victim to a robbery last night. Haq Media and Communication issued a statement today, suggesting that the theft may be related to the significant pressure the media outlet has been facing due to daily reports. The robbers managed to steal valuable newsroom equipment, including three new digital cameras, two zoom lenses, four standard lenses, four laptops, and a smartphone, from Ethiopian Insider’s headquarters in the Bole Medhanialem area.

The statement provided details of the incident, explaining that Ethiopia Insider staff members had worked until 4:00 p.m. the previous day and securely locked the premises before leaving. However, when the staff arrived early this morning, they discovered that an unknown perpetrator had forcefully broken into the premises and stolen the valuable assets designated for the newsroom.

Tesfalem Waldyes, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of Ethiopian Insider, stated that the company, established three years ago, had been expanding its content to include video news production. Unfortunately, this recent robbery incident has had a negative impact on their daily news production. Tesfalem mentioned that accurately assessing the worth of the stolen items is challenging, but pointed out that certain assets, such as video lenses, had been acquired less than a month ago. “For a small media company like us, the loss is substantial,” he told Addis Standard.

Ethiopia Insider has reported the incident to the Bole Sub-City police station, where some staff members have provided statements. Tesfalem stated that Haq Media and Communication will closely monitor the police investigation and provide updates regarding any outcomes. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Religion, EOTC, Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Tigray regional state, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, #DailyScoop, #DailyScoop
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Religion, EOTC, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Gambella Regional State, Security
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.