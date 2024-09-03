News: Oromia region implements 'largest local administration restructure' in half a century

Subsequent to the endorsement of the new administrative framework, the newly appointed officials at the local level of administration are assuming their roles across various districts and kebeles of the Oromia region (Photo: Oromia Communications Bureau)

Addis Abeba – A major reorganization of the local administrative structure, hailed as the largest since 1974, has been enacted in the Oromia region.

This new administrative framework, effective from 02 September, 2024, is designed to address service delivery challenges and ensure more efficient service provision to communities, according to a statement issued by the Oromia Communications Bureau.

The statement further noted that the restructured administrative system at the district and kebele levels is anticipated to enhance community outreach, improve service delivery, maintain peace, promote collective justice and good governance, and strengthen government operations.

This initiative extends to all rural and urban kebeles within Oromia.

Recently, the President of Oromia Regional State, Shimelis Abdisa, detailed the plan on his social media, underscoring that restructuring the local government is crucial for delivering timely, modern, and accessible services.

He emphasized that this decision represents a significant step in bringing the government closer to the people since the village structure was initially established in the 1967 Ethiopian Calendar.

President Shimelis also highlighted the strong demand for development and public services within the lower administrative structures, affirming the regional government’s commitment to organizing public service frameworks beginning at the community level.

“This transformative initiative will enable the government to provide equitable services at the village level,” he stated.

He further noted that extensive discussions were conducted before making this historic decision, involving the leaders and workers who will be appointed to the new structure, alongside ongoing consultations with the community.

As the newly appointed officials assume their roles across various districts and villages, the new administrative structure is poised to take effect, as confirmed by the Oromia Communications Bureau.

While not as extensive as the current restructuring, this is not the first administrative reorganization undartaken in the past 50 years within the Oromia Regional State.

In February 2023, the region announced a restructuring of cities and districts to address development needs, security concerns, and governance issues, particularly along its borders with neighboring regions.

Under this structure, the East Borana Zone is established as the 21st Zone in the state, with Nagele serving as its administrative center.

However, residents of Goro Dola district and neighboring areas have been protesting the creation of this new East Borana Zone. AS