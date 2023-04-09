Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: PM Abiy vows gov steps to dissolve, reintegrate special forces “will be implemented” even at a cost; cautions “law enforcement” measures against attempts to impede 

Ethiopia, Amhara Regional State, News, Politics
By
0 Comments
0
1 Views
PM Abiy Ahmed attending the inauguration of army cadets accompanied by Army chief of staff, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula (left). Photo: PMO

Addis Abeba – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced early this morning that the government’s decision to dissolve and reintegrate regional special forces into other security structures “will be implemented as planned, and it will be done so “even if” there is a price to be paid. 

PM Abiy also cautioned thy the government will take “appropriate law enforcement measures” on those who are “deliberately playing a distractive role” against its implementations. 

The Prime Minister weighed in on the matter a day after General Abebaw Tadesse, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) told state and Peru affiliated media that move to dissolve regional special forces was neither “to disarm”, nor “to dismantle” them. Rather “to reorganize” and “to reform” the forces was a “matter of the constitution” whose works has been in the making for the last four years.

In a lengthy four pages statement the Prime Minister released through his social media accounts, PM Abiy explained that the decision was discussed amongst leaders and members of regional special forces in which it was made clear that 
the process to dissolve and reintegrate special forces into “other security structures should be applied to all the special forces of the regions”, and to the members “three options: to join the Defense forces, the Federal Police or the Regional Police. 

He also said that “the issue is not disarmament, but that they will get more training and weapons” and be reintegrated into other security structures “where they can better serve the country.” 

The discussions have also identified challenge that “there will be elements that will arise to hinder this work” and to that options were put in pace “first by discussing and persuading” and “a law enforcement” to be applied “if there are actors who commit acts beyond this.”

These remarks from PM Abiy came in the midst of ongoing protests in several cities and towns of the Amhara region after the official announcement on Thursday 06 April evening triggered a backlash in the region where protesters began taking to the streets since Friday.

The protesters in some places have also blockaded the movements of federal defense forces on Friday, whereas members of the region’s special forces were leaving camps in protest, leading to the Amhara regional state government has to to issue a statement calling on the members of the special forces “to return to their respective camps or assigned workplaces and remain calm” while the ongoing “reorganization” works of regional special forces continues to take place.

The regional president Dr Yilkal Kefale repeated the state government’s stand in a message broadcast on regional tv this morning. Dr Yilkal said that there is “no intention to disarm and disband” the special forces of the Amhara region in any particular way than other regions. 

The president also admitted that “due to the information gap” some cities in the region are witnessing protest activities, and that there are “calls for strikes and restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles.”

He cautioned that such “unnecessary” steps are “destructive and destructive” and do not benefit anyone.

Both PM Abiy and the region’s president echoed General Abebaw’s assertion that the decision was jointly decided by all regional states and will implemented by all regional leaders. “Most regions do not have the economic capacity to manage an army, he said, adding that almost all regions “use the federal government’s budget for their special forces.”

Arrangements have also been put in place that from hereon regional states should only “strengthen their police forces and focus only on preventing crime and maintaining local peace,” the PM said, adding that competition among regional states should not be based on building special forces “but on economic, social development and democratic culture.” 

“When there is an attack from any force, which threatens the borders, existence and sovereignty of the country, the defense army will take action.”

He called on all “the relevant institutions and patriotic Ethiopians in general to cooperate with the implementation of the decision, taking into account the national significance and the lasting benefit it will bring.” AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Ethiopia Drought, In-depth Analysis, Somali Regional State, Cholera Outbreak, Horn of Africa, News, Floods
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, Amhara Regional State, News, Politics, #DailyScoop, Africa
0 Comments

News, Security, Ethiopia, Analysis, Horn of Africa, Amhara Regional State, Africa, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, News, Prosperity Party, Politics
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.