Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Preparations underway to kickstart peace talks between Ethiopian gov’t, OLA in Tanzania

Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, News, Security, Oromo Liberation Army, Politics
By
0 Comments
0
60 Views
Fighters of the rebel group OLA (Photo Social Media)

Addis Abeba – Preparations are underway in Zanzibar, Tanzania to kickstart negotiations between the Ethiopian government and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) which is aimed at peacefully resolving the five years war ongoing in Ethiopia’s Oromia region. 

Nuur Mohamud Sheekh, the spokesperson for the Executive Secretary of IGAD, told Addis Standard that “preparations for the talks are underway,” describing the process as “Ethiopian-led-Ethiopian-owned”. 

“The Executive Secretary of IGAD Dr Workneh Gebeyehu has always availed his “good offices” to the two sides. He wishes the parties every success,” Nuur said commenting on the involvement of the regional body.

Addis Standard has learned from credible sources that the talks are being facilitated by the governments of Norway, Kenya, and the IGAD. Both the government of Ethiopia and the OLA did not disclose details as of yet on neither the negotiators nor the resumption of talks.

Background

On Sunday, 23 April PM Abiy Ahmed announced that negotiations with the rebel group, which the government refers to as “Shene” and designated as a “terrorist organization” in May 2021 would start in Tanzania.

On 24 April the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) said in a statement that it “acknowledges the statements” made by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and said it “can confirm that the Ethiopian regime has accepted our terms for peace negotiations”.

The OLA said that the negotiation includes “the involvement of an independent third-party mediator and a commitment to maintain transparency throughout the process,” and said it is “a crucial and positive step towards establishing a lasting peace in the region.”

The statement from both came amidst growing calls for peace including from lawmakers representing Oromia regional state and the US government to end the war in the region which destroyed countless lives and caused immeasurable destruction in the region over the last five five years.

Over the past few months, both the federal government and the OLA have been signaling efforts in resolving the war through peace talks.

In March this year, PM Abiy hinted at an ongoing effort to resolve the war and acknowledged that the calls made for peace from the Oromia regional state government was decided at a party level with the formation of a committee.

The PM was referring to the call made by the Oromia regional state president Shimelis Abdissa while addressing the 6th regular meeting of Caffee Oromia, the regional council, on 17 February. The OLA reciprocated it as “welcome news“, but cautioned that the call lacks clarity. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, 'Economic Revolution', News, Technology, Economy, Op/Ed
0 Comments

News, Diplomacy, European Union, Politics, Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, Africa, Europe
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Tigray regional state, Afar regional state, Armed Conflict in Tigray
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.