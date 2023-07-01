Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Rights groups raise deep concern over US backtracking on Ethiopia human right violations commitment

Ethiopia, Human Rights, News, Tigray regional state, Humanitarian Crisis in Tigray, U.S
By
0 Comments
0
974 Views
Displaced people from Western Tigray stand outside a school where they are sheltering in Mekele, Ethiopia, February 24, 2021 (Photo: HRW/Getty Images)

Addis Abeba – Prominent human rights organizations Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have expressed serious concerns regarding the United States government’s recent position of disbelief regarding the continued prevalence of gross human rights violations in Ethiopia.

Two days ago, the US Treasury Department notified Congress that, based on an assessment by the State Department, they no longer believe the Ethiopian government is engaged in a “pattern of gross violations of human rights.” This announcement paves the way for discussions between the Treasury Department and economic aid institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund, concerning Ethiopia.

This development aligns with Washington’s efforts to restore its relations with Ethiopia following a peace agreement signed in Pretoria last November, effectively bringing an end to the conflict in Tigray.

In a joint statement, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International however, contend that this decision not only disregards the ongoing and serious human rights abuses throughout the country but also sends a detrimental message about the limited significance of the US’s evaluation of atrocities.

Sarah Yager, the Washington Director at Human Rights Watch, stated, “We’re deeply concerned that the US government no longer believes that gross violations of human rights are occurring in Ethiopia. Not only does the decision ignore the reality that grave human rights violations are continuing throughout the country, but it sends a disastrous signal that US atrocity determinations come with few consequences.”

Amnesty International also shares a similar sentiment. Amanda Klasing, the National Director for Government Relations and Advocacy at Amnesty International USA, said, “The Biden administration purports to put human rights at the center of its foreign policy; yet, their declaration that gross violations of human rights are no longer occurring flies in the face of this promise. To make such a determination before we’ve seen commitment to justice and accountability, and while reports of violations are ongoing, would be a politically expedient decision at the expense of survivors and victims.”

On 01 June, Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report revealing that ethnic cleansing, human rights abuses and forcibly expelling Tigrayans from Western Tigray persists despite the November 02, 2022 peace agreement and urged the federal government to suspend, investigate, and appropriately prosecute commanders and officials implicated in serious rights abuses.

 Earlier in March, the US determined that members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Eritrean Forces and Amhara forces have committed “crimes against humanity” in the Tigray region, whereas all sides have committed “war crimes” during Ethiopia’s two years war that started in Tigray and spread to Amhara and Afar regions. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Society & Economy, Ethiopia, Analysis, Addis Abeba, News, Addis Abeba City Administration, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Oromia Regional State, News, Nationalism, Viewpoint, Politics, Ethiopia, Op/Ed, Social Affairs, Opinion
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, News, Art and culture, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Human Rights Commission, Ethiopia, Analysis, Human Rights, Oromia Regional State, News, Banishangul Gumuz Regional state, Gambella Regional State, Sidama Regional State, Security, EHRC, Law & Justice
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.