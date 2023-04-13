Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Security forces detain two more journalists, media personalities arrested in last two weeks reaches at least six

Ethiopia, Freedom of the press, Press Freedom, News, Media, Politics
By
0 Comments
0
2 Views
Dawit Begashaw (Left) Tewodros Asfaw (Right) (Photos: Social Media)

Addis Ababa – Journalist and political analyst Tewodros Asfaw, who is the founder of “Ethio Salam” YouTube channel has been re-arrested from his residence today by security forces, family members told Addis Standard.

After he was taken away, the security forces returned to search his house, and took his passport and personal phone, shortly before they took him to the Federal Police Criminal Investigation Office, said his mother Alem Zewdu.

Upon his arrest Tewodros was told that he was suspected of committing crimes of inciting violence, his wife Enat Tamirat told Addis Standard.

This is the second time in months that Tewodros is arrested and being accused of offenses related to inciting violence. In February Tewodros was arrested following the schism within the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) and the ensuing unrest, and was released on 30,000 birr bail on 22 February after nine days of detention.

Similarly journalist Dawit Begashaw, the editor of YouTube based media called “Arat Kilo Media”, and member of the executive committee and head of foreign and public relations of the Ethiopian Media Professionals Association was arrested on Wednesday in Bahir Dar city by the security forces, his colleague journalist Alazar Terfe told Addis Standard.

According to Alazar, Dawit was arrested from a hotel in Bahir Dar where he was on vacation after his studio equipment was stolen from his workplace in Addis Abeba. 

The arrest of Tewodros and Dawit brings the number of journalists and media personalities arrested over the last two weeks to at least six. 

On Sunday, Meskerem Abera, founder and owner of “Ethio Nikat“, a YouTube-based media, was arrested for the third time being accused of giving military and shooting exercises to informal groups. 

Genet Asmamaw, a journalist at a YouTube based Yaneta Media was beaten and harassed by security forces when she was arrested on 06 April according to an audio recorded during her arrest that was being widely shared on social media.

Another two journalists, Abay Zewudu of Amhara Media Center and Aragaw Sisay of Roha News were also arrested last week in Addis Abeba.

Addis Standard previously reported the arrest on 26 March of journalist Getnat Ashagre, editor-in-chief of Amhara Voice Media from his residence in Addis Abeba. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Media, Oppostion Parties, Ethiopian Journalists, Gender-based Violence, Ethiopia, Freedom of expression, Freedom of the press, Armed Conflict in Tigray, Press Freedom, IDP, Corruption, Security, Human Rights, Politics, Oromia Regional State, Horn of Africa, Amhara Regional State, News, Tigray regional state, TPLF, Banishangul Gumuz Regional state, U.S, World News, Africa, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Amhara Regional State, News, Security
0 Comments

News, Humanitarianism, Ethiopia, Analysis, Ethiopia Drought, Oromia Regional State
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, Amhara Regional State, News, Politics, Africa, Law & Justice
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.