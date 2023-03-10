Follow Us

News: Starving IDPs in Wag-Hemra zone, Amhara region urge immediate food aid, plea for assistance to return to their homes

Ethiopia, Amhara Regional State, News, IDP, Armed conflict in Amhara and Afar state
IDPs in Wag-Hemra zone (Picture: Wag-Hemra zone communications)

Addis Abeba – The Internally Displaced People (IDPs) who were uprooted from their homes in Tsagbiji and Abergele districts in Wag-Hemra zone of the Amhara region and currently harbored at Woleh makeshift camp in the zone say they are suffering from acute hunger as they haven’t received any food aid since June last year.

According to the zone’s communication office, the IDPs said despite expectations to return back to their homes following the signing of the peace agreement between the Tigrayan authorities and the federal government of Ethiopia, they are unable to return and still suffering in the camp.  

Abraha Woldu, one of the IDPs who came from Tsagbiji district with his family of five said, “we are starving, we are only waiting for our death”. He noted that they were getting aid through the safety-net program before, but since June they have not been given anything at all.

Debash Belay Ayele, another IDP and a father of two, said, “it has been more than a year since we were displaced from Tsagbiji district, and our life has become very miserable ever since”.

He called on the government “to restore peace to our villages and return us back to our homes”.

The Zonal communication office said the problems the IDPs are enduring has been reported to the government and non-governmental organizations but humanitarian aid hasn’t been provided so far.  The zonal administration however said it has plans to assist the IDPs return to their homes.

In January the administration said more than 70,000 internally displaced people sheltered in makeshift camps in the zone for more than two years are suffering from severe hunger and acute diseases.

In June 2022, Addis Standard reported IDPs in three districts of the Wag-Hemra administration zone: Abergele, Zequala, and Tsagebej were facing severe hunger, compounded with drought. Abergele woreda, in particular, was facing malaria, rabies and significant food shortages as well as severe Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) outbreak, which has resulted in the death of eight people during the time. AS

